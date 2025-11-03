Release date of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' postponed, spy drama to release in April 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer 'Alpha', which was initially scheduled to release in December 2025, will not be released at the end of the year.

Created under Yash Raj Films, 'Alpha', which also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles, is now set to be released on April 17, 2026.

As per the studio, more time is needed to complete the film's VFX.

"Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026," a YRF spokesperson said.

Excited about the film, Sharvari earlier told ANI, "It is a first-of-its-kind film, a Yash Raj spy universe project featuring two women in incredible action sequences. It's definitely exciting."

Shiv Rawail has directed 'Alpha' marks the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbusters like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan'.

