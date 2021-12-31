Remembering late actor Kader Khan on his death anniversary with his most iconic dialogues

No one can match his comic timing and super acting skills, working in 300 films and making audience laugh to pain is nothing but a magic. Coming from other country and making the name for himself in the industry which no one can erase it's shows his hardwork, working in a cemetery to be one of the finest actors in the industry, actor Kader Khan proved that nothing is impossible.

Late actor Kader Khan must not be with us anymore but his characters and generous nature will still remains in everyone's heart. He was one of the finest actor in the industry, he act in 300 films, which is nothing but commendable. Making audience laugh is not an easy job but Kader Khan did it in every role.

You must be unaware of it but Kader Khan was not born in India he was from Afghanistan. Yes, you heard that right the legendary actor is from Kabul Afghanistan, he came to India with his family in Mumbai after some of his siblings died in Kabul, after which they shifted to Kamathipura, Mumbai which is now no as Dharavi. But his life was not easy in Dharavi he himself told that in an old interview of Kader, he quoted that 'After coming to Mumbai, which is the dirtiest slum here, Kamathipura first abused… Today people who speak Dharavi, those who know Kamathipura, they know that there is no dirty slum in the whole world. We stayed there in a building. We got two small rooms on the third floor.'

He further added 'Prostitution on this side, Prostitution on that side, liquor is made here, there are murders in front, what was the evil of the world that was not there. I grew up there.'

Later Kader Khan worked in a cemetery, to feed his family, but his life changed when actor Ashraf Khan saw him and offered him to play a little boy role in the film, Kader made his debut 1973 film Daag and then his magic took the whole industry into storm, and we know the rest of his historic career.

Unfortunately the veteran actor is not with us anymore but he still remains in our heart forever, and today is the death anniversary of late actor Kader Khan, so on this day let's remember the legendary actor with some of his iconic dialogues.

"Aadmi ke seene mein khanjar bhokane se woh sirf ek baar mart marta hai... lekin jab kisi ka dil tootta hai na toh usse baar baar har roz marna padta hai".

"Zinda Hai Woh Log Joh Maut Se Takrate Hai".

‘Zindagi Mein Toofan Aaye, Qayamat Aaye ...Magar Kabhi Dosti Mein Daraar Na Aane Paaye.

Vijay Dinanath Chauhan...Poora Naam.

“Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?”

“Zindagi hai woh jo maut se takraate hain, murdon se battar hai woh jo maut se ghabraate hain”.

"Zindagi toh khuda ki rehmat hai ... joh nahi samjha uski zindagi pe laanat hai".

"Mohabbat ko samajhna hai toh pyare khud mohabbat kar ... kinare se kabhi andaaz-e-toofan nahi hota".

"Dukh jab hamari kahani sunta hai toh khud dukh ko dukh hota hai".

"Agar insaan dukh se dosti karle ... toh phir zindagi mein kabhi usko sukh ki tamanna hi nahi rahegi".

“Har chor apni maut marta nahi ... maara jaata hai"