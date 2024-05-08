'Rest in Glory': Riteish Deshmukh mourns director Sangeeth Sivan's demise

Mumbai, May 8 Actor Riteish Deshmukh has mourned the demise of director-writer Sangeeth Sivan (61), who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

Riteish worked in two films directed by Sangeeth -- ‘Kya Kool Hai Hum’, and ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’.

Taking to X, Riteish shared a picture of Sangeeth, and wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer, all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance, can't thank him enough for ‘Kya Kool Hai Hum’ & ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’.

“Soft spoken, gentle, and a wonderful human being. I'm heartbroken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da and your infectious laughter! Rest in Glory."

Sangeeth was the elder brother of ace cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan, and filmmaker Sanjeev Sivan. Their father Sivam was a National Award-winning film personality who passed away a few years back.

Sangeeth began his film career as an assistant to his father before turning professional as the writer and executive producer of the Hindi film ‘Raakh’ (1989).

His second film after becoming a full-time director was ‘Yoddha’ (1992), one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema.

He directed a few more films in Malayalam before shifting to Mumbai, where directed seven Hindi films and a few web series, including 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', among others.

