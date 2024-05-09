"Reward of my lifelong Tapasya": Pandit Om Prakash Sharma on being awarded Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Artist Pandit Omprakash Sharma on Thursday was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India.

Omprakash Sharma received the award for his contribution to the field of music from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Ujjain-based artist Omprakash has been face of Maach folk theatre for several decades. Maach theatre is a form of dance drama of the Malwa region in Madhya Pradesh.

He is a director and music composer of Maach folk art. Pandit Sharma has contributed significantly to films, folk theatre and classical music. He has been involved in reviving the tradition of folk drama 'Maach' through his creative writings, performances and workshops.

After receiving the award, Pandit Om Prakash Sharma told ANI, "It is a reward of my lifelong penance of Indian music. My life is now successful. PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have done a good job. I feel blessed. My ancestors must be really happy. My grandfather Ustad Kalu Ram Ji began this musical journey in the family. We begin at 10 pm and it ends in the morning. The actor himself sings the songs."

Om Prakash Sharma has created and performed music for a variety of theatrical productions.

He added, "Years ago when there was no TV or radio, people enjoyed this kind of music and acts. I teach my art to people but don't charge anything for it. I have sung all plays of Kalidas in Sanskrit. There is one play which is written in Prakrit, and I am the only person who has ever sung in Prakrit."

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

