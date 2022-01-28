Rhea Chakraborty helps brother Showik to walk with crutches as he suffers injury

Rhea Chakraborty has spotted today with her brother Showik at a clinic. In videos posted by the paparazzi on social media, Rhea was seen helping her younger brother get inside the car as he navigated the inclined steps outside the clinic with some difficulty. Rhea then spoke to the paparazzi briefly and posed for pictures, before waving them good bye.

On New Year's Eve 2021, Rhea had shared a note on social media looking back at the year and calling it one 'full of healing and pain'. She wrote, "You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light (sparkles emoji) #rhenew."In September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.