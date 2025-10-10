Rhea Chakraborty: It's okay to be vulnerable

Mumbai, Oct 10 On World Mental Health Day, Friday, actress Rhea Chakraborty emphasized that it’s okay to be vulnerable, while Fatima Sana Shaikh encouraged people to accept that it’s okay to fail.

Rhea took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her along with Fatima and actress Inayat Sood, who is known for her work in Scoop, De De Pyaar De and Tigers.

The video begins with Fatima saying: “It's okay to fail and it's okay to not be okay.”

Rhea, who was taken into custody following the death of late star Sushant Singh Rajput in June of 2020, said: “It's okay to be vulnerable, it's okay to stay in your bed and not be your perfect self every day.”

Inayat added: “It's okay to give up, it's okay to take a break, it's okay to not want to do anything.”

Rhea captioned the post: “It’s ok to not be ok worldmentalhealthday@fatimasanashaikh.“

World Mental Health Day is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. It was first celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health.

In other news, Rhea on October 3 revealed that she has she received her passport back after five years. The Bombay High Court directed the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) to return Rhea's passport, which was seized back in 2020.

Dropping a photo of herself holding the passport on Instagram, Rhea expressed her relief, saying, "Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter2! (Airoplane and folded hands emoji) Satyameva Jayate (sic)."

NCB had seized Rhea's passport in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of the late actor and her former partner, Sushant Singh Rajput. A bench headed by Justice Neela Gokhale, ordered the restoration of her passport, saying that there was no reason to doubt the actress’s intentions.

The court has returned her passport with the condition that Rhea must attend every hearing unless exempted by the trial court.

She has also been asked to provide details of her travel schedule, including flight and hotel details, to the prosecution at least four days before flying out of the country.

The HC further instructed that she must share her mobile number, keep her phone active, and inform the probe agencies immediately upon her return.

