Rhea Kapoor drops glimpse of Tabu, Kareena, Kriti from sets of 'The Crew'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Indian producer Rhea Kapoor on Tuesday shared a glimpse of actors Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon working on the sets of their upcoming film 'The Crew'.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a monochrome picture on her story which she captioned," My Crew," followed by three-star emoticons.

The picture is clicked from a monitor on the sets of the film in such a way that only the lower halves of Kareena, Tabu and Kriti are visible.

The film also stars actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Apart from 'The Crew', Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Tabu, on the other hand, will also be seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite actor Ajay Devgn.

Kriti will also be seen in the upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas and Sunny Singh. She also has 'Ganpath: Part 1' opposite Tiger Shroff in her kitty.

