Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out 3' sequel title revealed, check out

Washington [US], May 25 : Detective Benoit Blanc, who is the main protagonist of Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' film series is back to solve another mystery in the third 'Knives Out' movie, titled 'Wake Up Dead Man', reported Variety.

Daniel Craig plays the character of Benoit Blanc in the popular film series.

Johnson announced the title, along with a 2025 release date, in a teaser posted to X.

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

"In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed," shared Daniel Craig in the video, referring to the first two titles of the murder mystery franchise, 2019's "Knives Out" and 2022's "Glass Onion."

Johnson sent the internet into a frenzy when he posted a photo of a Pokemon egg, signalling that something was about to hatch. (No, he's not directing a "Pokemon Go" feature.) About 10 minutes later, he followed up, writing, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies. We're about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going."

The writer-director of "Looper" and "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi" is now working on the second season of his Peacock mystery series, "Poker Face," starring Natasha Lyonne. And, with his producing partner Ram Bergman, he recently secured a two-picture agreement with Warner Bros., where he will oversee two additional pictures, reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor