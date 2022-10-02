Richa-Ali dance to 'Ambarsariya' at their sangeet ceremony

Mumbai, Oct 2 Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are now officially man and wife with their recently concluded Delhi wedding festivities.

The two are now in Lucknow to celebrate another round of celebrations of mehendi, sangeet and a party being hosted to celebrate their union.

The decor for the occasion was inspired by nature with a lot of elements like florals, jute, wood etc. The couple did a fun "Phoolon Ki Holi" as their friends and family showered them in a customary way.

The evening was marked by performances by their friends and cousins. Richa's best friend from her childhood put up a surprise performance for the couple, while her brother sang her a song and did a Bhangra performance too. The couple then danced on two songs including their popular song 'Ambarsariya' from their 2013 release, 'Fukrey'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor