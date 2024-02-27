Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce 6 projects as producers, check details

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 : Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been working diligently as producers.

The duo recently launched their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is the first project that has been made under their banner.

On Tuesday, Richa and Ali shared details about the other projects which will be produced via their company.

The diverse slate includes an adult animated project, a comedy, a satire, a documentary, and a fantasy drama film, read a statement.

Expressing excitement about the projects, Richa said, "We are driven by a passion for storytelling and a commitment to bring fresh, diverse narratives to the forefront. The success of 'Girls Will Be Girls' at Sundance has fueled our determination to continue pushing creative boundaries."

Ali added, "Pushing Buttons Studios is not just a production house; it's a platform for artists to collaborate, experiment, and create memorable experiences for audiences. We are excited about the diverse range of projects in our pipeline."

Here are the complete details of the lineup announced

1. Girls Will Be Girls (Coming-of-age drama) - A film By Shuchi Talati

The project follows the journey of 16-year-old Mira, whose sexy, rebellious coming of age is disrupted by her young mother who never got to come of age herself

2. Papita (Crime Thriller) - A film By Akash Bhatia

Porus Bisht, a Mumbai paparazzi photographer with a knack for voyeurism, aspires to transcend his profession and become a respected photographer. His story takes a turn when he captures a pivotal moment involving a renowned celebrity, altering both his career and life.

3. Doggie Stylez (Adult Animation) - A film by Ashutosh Pathak

Doggie Stylez is a tongue-in-cheek satire on modern humans, told through the lens of a society of dogs imitating human values, and failing. How can they succeed really, when even humans can't?

4. Pinky Promise (Musical Comedy) - Written by Amitosh Nagpal

In a small hillock town of Himachal Pradesh, Pinky, a 'spirited' dancer, and Goldie, a talented singer from a rival Bhajan-Mandli, find themselves entangled in a forbidden love. Despite their feuding families, they defy expectations and embark on a joyous musical journey, creating a modern-day Romeo and Juliet tale with a heartwarming and happily-ever-after twist.

5. RiAlity (Documentary) - A film by Rahul Singh Datta

In the whirlwind of wedding planning, demanding jobs, and tricky relationships, Ali and Richa cling to each other for the ride of their lives.

6. Miss Palmolive All Night Cabaret (Fantasy Drama) - A film by Kamal Swaroop

A revolutionary celibate daku, Bhavani Singh, and a cabaret dancer, Miss Palmolive, embark on a platonic musical journey through the fantastical world of Cinemata, where the government discovers that only a kiss can defeat him.

