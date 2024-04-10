Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ gets a ticket to TIFF Next Wave Film Festival

Mumbai, April 10 After being premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and the South by Southwest Film Festival, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production venture 'Girls Will Be Girls' has been officially selected for screening at this year's TIFF Next Wave Film Festival.

The event is scheduled to run from April 11 to 14, with the screening of 'Girls Will Be Girls' set to take place on April 14.

Richa commented: "Being selected for TIFF Next Wave is a huge honour for us. It's incredibly gratifying to see our film resonate with audiences worldwide and be recognised by such esteemed festivals. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is a project that is very close to our hearts, and to witness its journey from conception to being screened at TIFF is truly overwhelming.

She added: “We poured our hearts and souls into this film, hoping to spark meaningful conversations and connect with viewers on a deeper level. The fact that it's making waves on international platforms is a testament to the universal themes it explores and the dedication of our team.”

Ali added that participating in TIFF Next Wave is a dream come true for any filmmaker.

“We are thrilled to showcase 'Girls Will Be Girls' to a diverse and enthusiastic audience on this renowned platform. This film has been a labour of love for all of us involved, and to see it receive such recognition is incredibly rewarding.”

Ali said that 'Girls Will Be Girls' is not just a film; it's a reflection of our collective vision and commitment to storytelling that resonates with people from all walks of life.

He added: “To have it selected for TIFF Next Wave alongside such remarkable films is both humbling and exhilarating. The last time I was at TIFF was with Judi Dench when we showcased ‘Victoria and Abdul’. It’s a true homecoming. TIFF will always be close to me.”

