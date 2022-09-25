Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal forgo no-phone policy at their wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are just days away from tying the knot, have decided to not impose a no-phone policy at their wedding. The tradition of such ‘no-phone’ wedding ceremonies is very common among Bollywood celebrities, but Richa and Ali have decided to skip it as they want their guests to be at maximum ease and have fun. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal decided the wedding guests should have their phones on them as they would be more comfortable if they do not have any restrictions imposed on them, when they attend the wedding.

However, the two did request guests to ditch their phones to have a good time at the wedding. Their quirky wedding invitation card, which is themed around a matchbox, read, "Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time”.Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and started dating soon after. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 after seven years of dating. They were previously planning to tie the knot in 2020, but the wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.They recently confirmed on social media that they are planning to tie the knot in October. Their pre-wedding celebrations will start in a few days, at one of India's oldest clubs - the Delhi Gymkhana Club. The celebrations will conclude with a reception in Mumbai in October.