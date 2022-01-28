Richa Chadha lauds Tigmanshu Dhulia for his grip on craft of acting

Mumbai, Jan 28 Actress Richa Chadha, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming crime suspense-thriller show, 'The Great Indian Murder', feels that a director who has a profound understanding of the craft of acting is a blessing and is easy to work with.

The actress said this in reference to her 'Gangs of Wasseypur' co-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who has directed in 'The Great Indian Murder'.

Richa says, "Working with a director who understands the craft of acting is truly a blessing. Working with Tishoo bhai (Tigmanshu Dhulia) on 'The Great Indian Murder' has been super smooth. I was always on my toes. This is a tough part because it's very straight-up, unlike some of the other roles I have played."

She feels glad that as a director, he always encouraged her during the course of filming, "but we actors felt comfortable enough to improvise, because the director encouraged us. I have to say that the entire experience of having him on the director's chair has been very smooth and fruitful for me and I look forward to collaborating with him very soon; be it as an actor or as a director."

'The Great Indian Murder' which also stars Pratik Gandhi, with Raghubir Yadav and Ashutosh Rana, is a based on the novel 'Six Suspects' by author Vikas Swarup, and will be available for streaming from February 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

