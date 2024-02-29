Richa Chadha: Only Bhansali can make you do 8 rounds in a 30-kg costume
By IANS | Published: February 29, 2024 01:39 PM2024-02-29T13:39:06+5:302024-02-29T13:40:07+5:30
Mumbai, Feb 29 Actress Richa Chadha has heaped praise at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saying that only he can make actresses do eight rounds in a costume weighing 30 kilos.
Richa was at the slate event for Netflix, where her upcoming show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ was announced.
Talking about working with Bhansali, she said: “There's nobody else like Sanjay Leela Bhansali who can make you do 8 rounds in a 30 kg costume, sit down and shed a tear from your left eye for the close-up shot. Until the time you don't work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali you won't know your true potential."
The upcoming web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ marks the OTT debut of Bhansali. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.
The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.
