Richa Chadha returns to her passion for Kathak after Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

Mumbai, Jan 30 Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who began to pursue Kathak for the web series 'Heeramandi' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will continue learning the dance form.

The actress was formally trained in the classical dance form of Kathak as a child but had to halt due to her board exams. But when the chance of being directed by Bhansali made her up her game, she began to pursue Kathak again.

The actress said: "I trained in Kathak under Pt Abhay Shankar Mishra for ten years as a child. Then life happened and my love for dance got left behind. I was afraid I lost my touch as like any art form, it depends on practice. But it kind of felt like swimming and I think I can float without a life jacket."

She further mentioned: "I think dance has the potential to make a person more connected, grounded, confident and definitely happier. Movement is medicine. This year I hope to complete my degree in the dance form under the aegis of my guru Pt. Rajendra Chaturvedi."

The web series for Netflix, which is an ambitious project by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Fardeen Khan and Paresh Pahuja.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor