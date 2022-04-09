Ricky Gervais shares humorous take following Will Smith's Oscars ban

In the generally unfunny Will Smith slap saga at the 2022 Oscars, British comedian Ricky Gervais has once again shared a humorous take following the Academy's ban of the actor.

Even though the Academy of Motion Picture's 10-year ban has had mixed reactions Gervais had the wittiest comment.

The comedian, who had previously stated that Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair was "like the tamest joke I would've ever told," took to his Twitter handle following the ban's announcement and commented, "Hopefully, he'll only do 6 years with good behaviour."

As per Deadline, earlier on being inquired what would have happened to him in the same circumstances he replied, "Nothing would happen to me because I wouldn't have told a joke about his wife's hair. I'd have told a joke about her boyfriend."

Pinkett Smith has said she was "in a relationship" with a younger man when she and Smith were on a break from their relationship in 2020.

For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

( With inputs from ANI )

