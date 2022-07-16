Ricky Martin's lawyer denies singer abused his nephew

Los Angeles, July 16 An attorney for pop star Ricky Martin has strongly refuted allegations that the singer abused his nephew, calling them "not only untrue" but "disgusting", reports 'Variety'.

Martin was served a restraining order in Puerto Rico in early July. The order cited domestic abuse.

On Friday, entertainment website TMZ reported that the singer's brother, Eric Martin, identified the alleged victim as Martin's 21-year-old nephew. TMZ quoted the Spanish news site Marca. Attorney Martin Singer however asserted that Martin's nephew is "struggling with deep mental health challenges".

In a statement to 'Variety', Singer said: "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been and would never be involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

When the restraining order was presented on July 2, the petitioner had not been identified. Puerto Rican media outlet El Vocero reported that the action was allegedly from someone Martin had dated for seven months. At the time, the petitioner said Martin had denied the break-up and had been seen near their home several times, notes 'Variety'.

Martin, according to TMZ, is due in court on July 21, when a judge will determine whether the restraining order should remain in place or be terminated.

