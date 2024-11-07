Riddhi Dogra says her ‘The Sabarmati Report’ character represents a system

Mumbai, Nov 7 Actress Riddhi Dogra, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’, has said that her character of a journalist in the film represents a system.

The actress spoke with IANS ahead of the release of the film, and opened up about her character. While the teaser of the film gave an impression of her character to be a news editor, Riddhi clarified that she plays a reporter and not an editor.

The actress told IANS, “What I can say about my character Maneka Rajpurohit is that when you see her, please don't see her as a human being. See her as a system. She represents a system. Only then you will understand. Otherwise you will miss it. Once you see this character as a system, you will understand a lot of things”.

She further mentioned that this character was a revelation for her. The actress shared that she has worked in anm entertainment channel at the start of her career which was a part of a larger news conglomerate. The actress shared that she understands how news agendas are made, and how they’re served to the audience.

“I can't say a lot of things openly right now, maybe after the release, I will be able to talk about it. But a lot of things were a revelation for me. How someone can be in such a powerful position but still there are so many agendas that drive you. Every person’s professional life is a journey. One is when you start. Another is when you get a stable job. And then you forget your morals or you don't, you tweak your morals. And then you smartly say to yourself that I am still moralistic. It's all about perspective. So it's an interesting character”,, she added.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, the film is set to release on November 15.

