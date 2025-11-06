Riddhima Kapoor Sahni calls niece Raha 'the cutest star in our sky' on 3rd birthday

Mumbai Nov 6 Entrepreneur and Alia Bhatt’s sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her social media account to wish her darling niece Raha on her third birthday.

Sharing a picture of a pink heart with Raha’s name inscribed on it, Riddhima wrote, “Three years of sweetness, snuggles & smiles Happy Birthday my Raru Paru You are the cutest little star in our sky. I love you!” For the uninitiated, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the sister of Raha’s father. Ranbir uninitiated, making her the “bua” of the baby girl. Riddhima has always been fond of her niece and is always seen expressing her love for the baby girl on social media.

For the uninitiated, Raha is the daughter of Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia walked down the aisle on the 14th of April 2022, at their Mumbai home. The couple soon announced pregnancy in June the same year and welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. A few months ago, in April, Alia and Ranbir clocked three years of togetherness. On account of their anniversary, Alia had shared a beautiful note for Ranbir wishing him on their special day; she captioned it as "Home, always. #Happy3".

Alia's mother-in-law and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor had also reacted to the post with red heart emoticons. For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranbir’s love story began while filming their movie Brahmastra in 2017.

The two managed to keep it under wraps for quite some time but could not manage to keep it away from the media glare for a long time. In 2018, the two officially made their first public appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War". The movie will also star Vicky Kaushal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor