Riley Keough recalls meeting husband Ben Smith-Petersen on set of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Washington [US], May 25 : Actor Riley Keough recalled meeting with husband Ben Smith-Petersen on the sets of 'Mad Max: Fury Road', reported People.

As the actress, 34, appeared on the recent episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, she recalled that she met her husband Ben Smith-Petersen while filming director George Miller's 2015 action epic.

"I'm sure you've read all the stuff about it, but it was like, I don't remember feeling like I was filming a movie ever. I remember being like, 'I live in this world and I'm totally losing my mind,' " she said.

"That was my experience, but it was one of the most beautiful and challenging and amazing, incredible experiences of my life, and all of us who were there, it was so life-changing and, of course, I met my husband, so it was like extra life-changing."

Keough, who plays the character Capable in the 'Mad Max' film, recalled her time making the post-apocalyptic movie after the show's host Jess Cagle asked whether she remembers meeting her husband or being covered in dust in the desert more clearly.

"The dust was like I can definitely still taste it in my mouth. It was traumatic," she said, before pointing out that her husband, an Australian stuntman, was able to work on both Fury Road and the new prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

"I'm really excited to see it, but he kind of was like, I don't remember the words he used, but he was kind of like Furiosa was like the version, on set anyways, where they were like, 'Okay, we can't do that again. We can't do Fury Road again. We have to make this, you know, feel like we're filming a movie,' " she said.

Smith-Petersen has stunt experience in films such as Barbie and The Suicide Squad, in addition to his involvement on Fury Road.

Keough and Smith-Petersen share a daughter, Tupelo Storm, whom they welcomed into their family in 2022, reported People.

