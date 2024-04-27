Rimple & Harpreet design costumes for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai, April 27 Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet have confirmed that they are crafting costumes for the forthcoming magnum opus 'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Harpreet told IANS: "We are absolutely elated and honoured to be entrusted with the monumental task of designing costumes for the upcoming historical movie, 'Ramayana'."

Rimple added, "This opportunity feels like a true blessing, as the Ramayana holds unparalleled significance in our country's cultural heritage."

The duo has previously showcased their talent by creating stunning costumes for films like 'Padmaavat', 'Housefull 4', and the upcoming series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Hapreet called it "a huge responsibility" as "Ramayana not only embodies the essence of timeless values and virtues but also serves as a guiding light for generations."

"We are deeply committed to bringing forth the richness and intricacy of this epic tale through our designs, paying homage to its profound impact on our collective consciousness," Rimple added.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Additionally, Lara Dutta portrays Kaikeyi, and Arun Govil depicts Raja Dashrath.

