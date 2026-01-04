Rishab Shetty Unveils Hindi Trailer of Telugu Blockbuster ‘Shambhala

The mystical thriller Shambhala: A Mystical World, starring Aadi Saikumar and directed by Ugandhar Muni, has turned out to be a divine blockbuster in Telugu. Backed by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner, the film has already delivered hefty profits for both producers and distributors, with its theatrical and non-theatrical rights fetching impressive figures. Released on Christmas, December 25th, the film opened to unanimous positive reviews and has been showcasing remarkable box-office strength ever since. After a solid opening, Shambhala is maintaining excellent momentum, continuing to post strong numbers well into its second week.

After its blockbuster response in Telugu, Shambhala is now getting ready for its theatrical release in Hindi on January 9th. Avanika Films is bringing the film to the Hindi audience. Meanwhile, star hero Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame unveiled the film’s Hindi trailer and extended best wishes to the team. “After a grand successful Telugu release, #Shambala releasing in Hindi on 9th Jan’26. Unveiling the Hindi trailer -

https://youtu.be/tEZOVM7EXdA..All the best to Aadi Saikumar and the entire team😊” he wrote on X.

The trailer opens with a dramatic cosmic event- an explosive comet impact near a spiritually rooted village. From the debris emerges a strange stone believed to command the five elements of nature. Into this mythical setting steps a geo-scientist, a staunch rationalist determined to decode the bizarre occurrences gripping the region. What unfolds is an intense standoff between scientific reasoning and ancient wisdom, creating the core conflict that drives Shambhala.

The trailer leans deeper into the film’s mystique, blending atmosphere, tension, and devotion in equal measure, with a powerful voiceover. Director Ugandhar Muni’s command over mood and narrative is evident, with every frame promising a world that is both visually arresting and thematically layered.

Aadi Saikumar appears in a new avatar, delivering what looks to be one of his most compelling performances yet. Archana Iyer stars opposite him, with Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Siva Karthik strengthening the cast.

The technical team shines brightly- art director JK Murthy’s elaborate world-building, Praveen K Bangari’s rich cinematography, and Sricharan Pakala’s gripping background score combine to create a mystical ambience that lingers long after the trailer ends. From design to soundscape, the production values stand out as one of the film’s biggest strengths.

With this captivating trailer, the prospects for Shambhala’s Hindi release have strengthened significantly.