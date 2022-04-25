Ritabhari Chakraborty starts shooting for next film titled 'Fatafati'
By IANS | Published: April 25, 2022 02:33 PM2022-04-25T14:33:04+5:302022-04-25T14:40:07+5:30
Mumbai, April 25 Bengali film actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has commenced shooting for her upcoming film 'Fatafati', which addresses ...
Mumbai, April 25 Bengali film actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has commenced shooting for her upcoming film 'Fatafati', which addresses the issue of body shaming.
Ritabhari said: "'Fatafati' is a film very close to my heart because of its message. Tracing a journey of a plus-size model while exploring the idea of unrealistic beauty standards is already a winner in my head! I am super excited to start working on it with Abir Chatterjee."
The actress has undergone a physical transformation for her character in 'Fatafati'. A few weeks ago, she shared a glimpse of the social drama. 'Fatafati' will also see Abir Chatterjee playing Ritabhari's husband.
Meanwhile, Ritabhari is working on multiple Bengali films, including 'Tui', 'Chhi Chhi TV', and an yet-untitled movie. The actress is also gearing up for her next Hindi project.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app