Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's 'Ved' Achieves Guinness World Record

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, a beloved couple in the film industry, captured hearts in the movie 'Ved.' Their appearance in the film captured the hearts of Maharashtra's audience. Riteish marked his directorial debut with the movie, while Genelia made her foray into Marathi cinema. The film's resounding impact on the audience is undeniable, as it achieved record-breaking box office collections.

Riteish's 'Ved' achieved another feat, securing a Guinness World Record. The film's world television premiere on August 20 on Star Pravah adds to its achievements. The occasion was celebrated with a heart made from 1,146 red umbrellas, symbolizing the love between the characters Satya and Shravani. This unique display earned 'Ved' a Guinness World Record under the 'Largest Umbrella Image' category.

The Marathi channel and film industry now hold their first Guinness World Record through 'Ved,' marking a remarkable milestone in Marathi entertainment.