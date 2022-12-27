Riteish Deshmukh apologises after journalist claims his team misbehaved with media persons

Riteish Deshmukh has apologised after a journalist alleged that the actor's PR team misbehaved with media persons. As per a new report, the journalist said that the actor's bouncer threw them out of a hotel in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Riteish reacted to the claims when he was interacting with the media after visiting the Mahalakshmi Temple in the city.

As per reports, a journalist attempted to catch a glimpse of the star for an interaction but the PR team of Riteish Deshmukh is said to have misbehaved with the professional and is even said to have thrown him out of the hotel. After reports about the incident started surfacing, Riteish Deshmukh addressed it during a media interaction that was held in Kolhapur, where he apologized on behalf of his team. He said, “I apologise if you feel that you have been insulted by us. I had not organised any meeting. I have been married for 11 years, but we did not come to take a darshan (of the temple) together. So, we came to visit the temple. This is not the place to talk about movies. May the blessings of Mahalakshmi be upon you.” On the work front, Reitesh is all set to make his directorial debut with Ved, which is expected to be a remake of the South film Majili. The film also marks the Marathi acting debut of Genelia D’Souza.