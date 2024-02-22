Riteish Deshmukh plans to adopt Rohit Sharma's calm approach for CCL

Mumbai, Feb 22 Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is the captain of Mumbai Heroes in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), admires star cricketer Rohit Sharma's leadership on the field and plans to adopt his mantra for the upcoming matches.

Riteish, who plans to adopt Rohit's calm approach this season, said: "I believe in maintaining a calm and cool demeanor while also being fierce and ready to take charge when needed.”

He said that it is going to be an unforgettable journey, with a strong chance of winning.

“I'm thankful for the annual opportunity CCL provides us to come together and perform as a unified team, and JioCinema, for affording us the platform to connect with thousands of fans, transforming our matches into truly memorable events. Excited and hopeful for the best!" the actor added.

Talking about acting, Riteish is set to direct and star in historical action drama ‘Raja Shivaji’, which will tell the journey of a young Shivaji who rebelled against the mighty powers and went on to become the revered Raja Shivaji and establish Swarajya.

Celebrity Cricket League will be streaming on JioCinema from February 23.

