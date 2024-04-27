Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh's hilarious video leaves fans in stitches

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, known for their entertaining videos, recently shared another hilarious clip, leaving fans in stitches yet again.

The two took to their Instagram account on Saturday to share a fun video where they can be seen lip-syncing a conversation about planning a vacation.

Genelia asks Riteish about their upcoming trip, and he responds with a line from a Kishore Kumar song.

In the clip, Genelia can be heard saying, "Abki baar hum chuttiyon mein kahan challenge? (Where are we going for the holidays this time?)" Ritesh says, "Jahan gham bhi na ho, aasun bhi na ho, bass pyar hi pyar mile. (Where there is no sadness, no tears, only love is found)." While the actress responds, "Dekho aisa toh bilkul bhi nahi ho sakta, main toh sath chalungi hi chalungi. (Look, that's absolutely impossible, I'll go with you no matter what)."

Sharing the video, the 'Ved' actor said, "Vacay planning with Baiko."

Soon after the couple shared the video, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "When you are with your wife , you can't expect this things."

Another user commented, "You guys are so funny."

"Perfect & comedy couple," penned a third user.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be seen in 'Raid 2'.

'Raid 2' is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The film is scheduled to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film.

The film will be released theatrically on November 15.

Apart from this, Riteish will also be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Riteish is also set to reunite with Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasni once again for the fourth instalment of the comedy film 'Masti'.

The film is tentatively titled 'Masti 4'.

