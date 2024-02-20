Rituraj Singh Death: Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Pens Emotional Note for Co-Star After His Sudden Demise

The entertainment industry mourns the sudden demise of veteran actor Rituraj Singh, best known for his role as Yashpal in the popular television series Anupamaa. The news of his passing came after he suffered a heart attack, leaving his colleagues and fans in shock.

Television actress Rupali Ganguly, who shared screen space with Singh in Anupamaa, took to her official Instagram account to express her grief and pay tribute to the late actor. Sharing a couple of pictures of Singh, Rupali penned a heartfelt note, recalling her experience working with him.

"Dear Rituraj Sir, it was an honour to share screen space with you … like an enthusiastic student getting to learn her favorite subject from a teacher who has taught many others, I was overjoyed … You said you had seen my work and yet I wanted to prove to you that I could earn my place in the frame standing next to one of the legends of television whom I had watched growing up … your all knowing smile after our scenes and your words of encouragement was like a report card to me … I was thrilled by your kind words … but there was so much more to learn Sir," Rupali wrote.

"These pictures I had taken of you when you wore the chef cap … I was tardy in sending it to you … never thought these would be put up here as a remembrance… Your life stories ,quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered. Thank you for being Yashpal Sir to my Anupamaa ..Thank you for the words that left an indelible mark. May you find peace. Om Shanti," she added.