Rituraj Singh’s Last Rites To Be Performed Tomorrow at Mumbai's Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery

Renowned actor Rituraj Singh celebrated for his diverse roles in films and TV shows, passed away on February 19 due to a cardiac arrest. The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) shared details of his last rites, which will be conducted at Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery.

“In fond memory of Late Rituraj Singh, LAST RITES & CREMATION CEREMONY at Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery, 11, Relief Road, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari West on 21 Feb 2024 at 10:30 AM,” CINTAA wrote on X formerly Twitter.

LAST RITES & CREMATION CEREMONY at Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery, 11, Relief Road, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari West on 21 Feb 2024 at 10:30 AM pic.twitter.com/eLLUSp6YR3 — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) February 20, 2024

According to reports, Rituraj Singh's health had been declining following his admission to a Mumbai hospital due to pancreatic issues. Despite being discharged after treatment for a stomach infection, he tragically suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on Monday night. Actor Amit Behl confirmed, "Rituraj was admitted in the hospital and was discharged. Last night at 12:30 a.m. he got a cardiac arrest."

With a prolific career spanning over three decades, Rituraj Singh left an indelible mark with his performances in iconic shows such as "Banegi Apni Baat," "Tehkikaat," "Kutumb," "Jyoti," "Beintehaa," and the recent hit "Anupamaa."

The sudden loss of the talented actor has plunged both the industry and fans into grief. Varun Dhawan, who co-starred with Rituraj in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, disclosed that the late actor was slated to be a part of the upcoming film Baby John, and they had met just a few months ago. Expressing their shock and grief, various personalities, including Arshad Warsi, Hansal Mehta, Vivek Agnihotri, Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajpayee, Kunal Kemmu, and others, took to social media to pay their tributes.