Riya Sharma: My character in 'Dhruv Tara' faces every challenge with courage

Mumbai, March 14 TV actress Riya Sharma, who is currently seen playing the role of a 17th-century princess, Tara in the show 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare', shared that she is enjoying playing her character and the way it is evolving in the show and facing every situation courageously.

Tara, in the fantasy drama, will soon be shown going beyond the time to meet a neurosurgeon Dhruv, played by Ishaan Dhawan. She wants Dhruv to travel along with her for her brother's treatment, and in the meantime, undergoes emotional turmoil.

The actress explained what her on-screen character is going through in the show and what all new audiences can expect in the coming episodes of the show.

She said: "I am enjoying portraying the character of Tarapriya, and I am loving the way Tara's journey is shaping up in the 21st century. She faces every challenge with so much courage and positivity, which is commendable."

In the upcoming episodes, Tara, who travelled through time to meet Dhruv and wants to take him for the treatment of her brother will be forced to kidnap him.

Riya elaborated on the upcoming sequence in the show and said: "From being a princess in her era to actually washing utensils in this era, Tara is proving that when it is about your family, you can go to any extent to safeguard them, and their life. I think the upcoming episodes will showcase a different side of Tara."

'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras.

Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels against time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

It features Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma in the lead roles.'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' airs on Sony SAB.

