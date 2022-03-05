RJ Balaji to play lead in Jiyen Krishnakumar's dark comedy thriller

Chennai, March 5 Director Jiyen Krishnakumar's next film will be a dark comedy thriller that will have actors RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh playing the lead.

The film is being produced by well-known production house Prince Pictures, which is at the moment producing director Lakshman Kumar's eagerly-awaited film 'Sardar', featuring actor Karthi in the lead.

Sources close to the production house say that an important aspect of this yet-to-be-titled project is that Aishwarya Rajesh will not be playing RJ Balaji's romantic interest in the film. They add that an audition for the heroine's role, who will play RJ Balaji's love interest in the film, is currently underway.

Director Jiyen is best known for his previous film, the Malayalam blockbuster 'Tiyaan', which featured actor Prithviraj in the lead.

The film is to go on floors on March 23 in Chennai. S. Yuva will be the Director of Photography for this film, which will have editing by G Madhan.

