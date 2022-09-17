Robbie Williams feels 'strange' after breaking Elvis Presley's chart record

Los Angeles, Sep 17 Singer Robbie Williams is celebrating after breaking a chart record previously held by legend Elvis Presley.

Releasing his album 'XXV', the 48-year-old pop star reached number one with the LP a week later, meaning he beat late King of Rock and Roll Presley as the artist to have the most solo albums hit the top spot, with a total of 14 to his name now, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Thank you to everyone who's supported the album: everyone who's bought it, streamed it, downloaded it and reviewed it. I'm so pleased that it's gone to Number 1, and whilst it feels strange to be receiving an award during these sombre times, I wanted to thank you all for your support and dedicate this to the fans, who I never take for granted. I really appreciate it, thank you so much!" Robbie said following his victory.

The 'Angels' hitmaker initially found fame as a member of boy band Take That before breaking out as a solo artist but also racked up a further four number one albums during his time with the boy band while the aHound Dog' legend - who died back in 1977 at the age of 42 - scored his 13th number one with the posthumous release of 'ELV1S: 30 No. 1 Hits' collection back in 2002.

Meanwhile, former The Beatles member John Lennon remains the artist who holds the record for most number one albums across the course of his career, with a total of 18 chart-topping records released during his time as both a solo act and his time with the aHey Jude' hitmakers.

