Rock legend Bryan Adams delivers an unforgettable concert in Gurugram

New Delhi [India], December 13 : Rock icon Bryan Adams took the stage last night at the Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram, delivering an unforgettable performance that resonated deeply with his fans.

The event, part of his 'So Happy It Hurts' India Tour, saw a packed crowd of 15,000 fans, all eager to witness the legendary singer-songwriter in action.

The 65-year-old singer captivated the audience with a nearly two-hour show filled with high-energy hits and emotionally charged ballads.

The setlist was a carefully curated journey through four decades of musical excellence.

The concert kicked off with 'Kick-Ass,' a track from his latest album 'So Happy It Hurts'.

From there, Adams seamlessly transitioned through a mix of crowd-pleasers, including classics like 'Summer of '69', 'Run to You', and 'Can't Stop This Thing We Started', while also including heartfelt ballads such as 'Please Forgive Me' and 'All For Love'.

The audience's enthusiasm never wavered, with fans singing along to every lyric, creating an electric atmosphere that matched the high intensity of the performance.

In a unique twist, the show was further personalized by including fan-requested songs.

Requests were sourced from both online submissions and signs held by audience members.

One of the evening's most memorable moments occurred when Adams walked through the crowd midway through the show, serenading fans from the sound console.

The production design of the concert added to the electrifying atmosphere. A remote-controlled blimp camera added a fun, playful touch, while large LED screens showcased the energy of the crowd, making the audience an active part of the performance.

The legendary guitarist Keith Scott, who has been with Adams for over 40 years, along with keyboardist Gary Breit and drummer Pat Steward, provided exceptional musical backing.

Their seamless harmony elevated the show, complementing Adams' powerful vocal performance.

After the show, Bryan Adams shared his excitement about the concert, saying, "The energy in Gurugram was electric! The connection with the audience was palpable; it was a truly special night and it felt good to be back performing for all of you after so many years," as per a press note provided by the concert team.

The concert was organized by EVA Live, with founder Deepak Chaudhary emphasizing the success of the event.

"The show sold out in record time, proving the incredible demand for Bryan Adams in Gurugram. This wasn't just about ticket sales; it was about creating a truly memorable experience. Seeing the joy on the faces of those 15,000 fans, feeling that infectious energy - that was the most rewarding part," said Chaudhary.

This spectacular show in Gurugram marked the third stop of Bryan Adams' 'So Happy It Hurts' India Tour.

