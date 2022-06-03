'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect': R Madhavan reveals PM Modi has been a 'keen follower' of Nambi Narayanan's achievements

Actor and filmmaker R Madhavan, whose upcoming biographical drama movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "always been a keen follower" of Dr Nambi Narayanan's achievements.

Madhavan who will soon be making his directorial debut with the upcoming biopic had last year met the Prime Minister along with Narayanan, to discuss the film.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Madhavan, when asked whether he has met or planned to meet PM Modi again following the movie's recent Cannes premiere, said, "No, we haven't met or interacted with the Prime Minister after the screening at Cannes but we do know that he's a big fan of Mr Nambi Narayan, in the sense that he was one of the first people to recognise Mr Narayan's achievements."

Delving further into the PM's fondness for the scientist, he continued, "I've realised that PM Modi is an even bigger fan of Mr Nambi Narayan than me, in fact, one of the first few people he met right after he became the Prime Minister following the success of Mangal mission was Dr Nambi Narayanan. He has always been a keen follower of his achievements and Nambi Narayanan did get the Padma Bhushan in 2019 right after I started the film."

"So, yes it's important that important people in India should know about Narayanan and our Prime Minister is definitely very well informed. I am very glad about it and I am hoping that I get to show him this film and see what he has to say about it," added Madhavan.

In April 2021, the actor along with Narayanan had met the PM and also shared some details of the meeting in an Instagram post.

"We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honoured by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir," he wrote.

Replying to Madhavan's tweet, PM Modi appreciated the meeting by tweeting, "Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry."

Nambi is a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal and was falsely accused of espionage.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is set to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022. Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar are also a part of the film.

Madhavan's directorial debut will also see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. It has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

