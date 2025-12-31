Rohit Purohit opens up about how fatherhood changed his life in 2025

Mumbai, Dec 31 Television actor Rohit Purohit reflected on 2025 as one of the most special years of his life. He shared how becoming a father has completely transformed him.

Speaking candidly with IANS, he revealed the joys, responsibilities, and new perspectives that parenthood has brought. The actor described how it has reshaped his priorities and added a deeper sense of purpose to his life. Rohit shared, “Becoming a father has changed my life completely. After long shooting hours, spending time with Aarush brings peace and happiness. Even small moments with him means a lot.”

Rohit and his wife Sheena Bajaj became parents to a baby boy on September 15, 2025. The couple announced the joyous news on social media, writing, “It’s a boy #Blessed.” The picture captured the actor tenderly placing his hand on Sheena’s baby bump. The next slide featured a photo of the new parents with the text, “Thank you for your love, support, and blessings! – Rohit & Sheena,” written on it.

Talking about his professional journey, the actor stated, “Being part of YRKKH has been a great learning experience. Working on a daily show needs a lot of hard work, patience, and discipline. I feel thankful to Rajan sir, co-actors, and the entire team for trusting me and supporting me. The love from the audience motivates me to give my best every day. I feel every actor in a lifetime would love to work with Directors Kut Production.”

As he looks ahead to the New Year, Rohit mentioned,” I don't believe in big resolutions. For 2026, I have a simple wish for good health, peace of mind, and balance in life. And I want to manage work well and also spend quality time with Aarush- my baby boy and family.”

