Rohit Purohit shares his fitness regime for 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'

Mumbai, Jan 5 Actor Rohit Purohit talks about getting fit for his character Dr Vikrant Saxena in the show 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'.

"Dr Vikrant's personality demands more from me than just learning medical terms and memorising the lines of my script. I needed to be in good shape because Dr Vikrant has been described as this good looking, fit man who charms people first and foremost with his appearance," said Rohit.

'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' is a story of an independent woman played by Additi Gupta. Rohit is cast opposite her. As his on screen personality is of a handsome blue-eyed Dr Vikrant Saxena, Rohit has to pay a lot of attention to his fitness regime to get into the skin of his character.

He further continued and described his average day's fitness routine. "My morning starts with a banana protein shake and then I go for my morning run. After that, I have a healthy breakfast like a fruit salad or a bowl of oats and then go for the shoot. Even in between shoots, I go to my vanity van and try to do some lightweight training like pushups and cardio.

"Then for lunch again I have dal and rice or roti and vegetables. In the end, I have a very light dinner like a leafy salad or something and I try to hit the gym on good days," he added.

'Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

