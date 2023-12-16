Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli drop first glimpse of Mismatched Season 3

Netflix's highly popular series 'Mismatched' is gearing up for a much-anticipated comeback with its third installment. The first two seasons of the show, featuring the beloved leads Rishi and Dimple portrayed by Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, have received overwhelming love from fans. A recent photo shared by Prajakta and Rohit has fueled speculation and excitement about the upcoming Season 3. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next chapter in the Mismatched, they are eager to delve into the continued adventures of their favorite characters.

The end of Season 2 left fans on the edge with an intriguing plot twist, the last episode ends where Rishi secured a job which Dimple wanted. This twist left a big question mark hanging over what would happen next in the storyline. Since the release of Season 2 in November 2020, fans have been eagerly clamoring for the next season, yearning to find out the fate of their favorite characters. The anticipation reached a fever pitch when the makers and lead actors recently posted a photo with the caption "Missed us?" along with the hashtag #MismatchedSeason3. This teasing post has breathed a sigh of relief into the fans, sparking renewed excitement and speculation about the potential continuation of the series. The tease has certainly left viewers eagerly awaiting any updates on what lies ahead in the much-anticipated Season 3.

Fans are thrilled after the official announcement of the upcoming season's shoot. One fan wonder, "Who'll face the coffee spills this season?" Another impatiently asks, "When, oh my, when?" Yet another believes, "Only season 3 can fix me now." The excitement is just starting; imagine the frenzy when they reveal the release date!