Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' cast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grrewal visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek divine blessings ahead of the release of their upcoming film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'.

On Sunday, Rohit, Pashmina and Naila offered prayers and they were accompanied by Jibraan Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani.

Sharing her excitement about the film and the opportunity to work alongside Rohit Saraf and the talented ensemble cast, Naila Grrewal said, "I am incredibly grateful for the love and support we've received from viewers for 'Maamla Legal Hain.' It's been an incredible journey, and I'm thrilled to embark on this new adventure with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound. Working with Rohit and the entire team has been a joy, and I can't wait for audiences to see the magic we've created on screen."

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships between the millennials and Gen-Z generation.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release on June 28.

Rohit is known for his performance in Alia Bhatt's film 'Dear Zindagi' and the web series 'Mismatched.'

Talking about Jibraan Khan, he was a child artist in Karan Johar's drama film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor