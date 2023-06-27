Rohit Saraf wishes Prajakta Koli on birthday in 'Mismatched' way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : On the occasion of influencer-actor Prajakta Koli's birthday, her 'Mismatched' co-star Rohit Saraf dropped an adorable wish.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit dropped a picture from the sets of 'Mismatched' and wrote, "@mostlysane Happy Birthday my Dimple! Endless seasons and it'll still never be enough with you."

Rohit and Prajakta gained a massive appreciation for their chemistry in Netflix's 'Mismatched' show.

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana Nipun Dharmadhikari, Mismatched follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her. Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade also featured in the first and second seasons of Mismatched.

The whole team will soon come up with the third season of 'Mismatched.

"We weren't ready to say goodbye yet, so we're coming back for you! #MismatchedS03," Rohit wrote on Instagram in May 2023.

Rohit made his film debut with 'Dear Zindagi' (2016) in a supporting role. He later starred in films such as 'Hichki', 'The Sky Is Pink' and 'Ludo'. However, it's Netflix's series 'Mismatched' that made him extremely popular. He also earned the tag of being referred to as a 'national crush' with fangirls crushing over him after watching his performance in the show.

In the coming months, he will also be seen in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishq, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.

