Rohit Shetty drops action-packed pic from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, pens gratitude note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : Building more anticipation among fans, host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Rohit Shetty dropped an action-packed picture along with a gratitude note.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit treated fans with a glimpse of KK14 set.

The image captures Rohit trying to climb down from a flying helicopter to a vehicle on the ground.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C76b5-JKNQL/

Like always giving an adrenaline rush with his action-packed pictures.

Along with photo, he penned a thank you note for fans.

The note read, "SHOOTING FOR ANOTHER SEASON OF KHATRON KE KHILADI IN ROMANIA ITS BEEN 10 YEARS HOSTING THIS SHOW THANK YOU FOR THE LOVE YOU ALL HAVE GIVEN ME AND THIS SHOW ALL THESE YEARS."

As soon as the picture was shared, fans and industry members dropped in their comments.

Jacqueliene Fernandez wrote, "All the best sir!!!!!"

Rohit Bose Roy commented, "Miss me!!"

Another comment read, "Full power."

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of the American show 'Fear Factor'. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 features Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakraborty among others.

The reality show's start date is not yet officially confirmed but it is expected to premier soon.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Rohit shared how he never imagined hosting such a show.

He said, "This is our family business. My dad was an action and stunt director, so seeing him I followed his footsteps. Never thought that such a show like would ever be made. And I would be offered to me and then I will host it, not for one or two seasons but 8 seasons. I am thankful to the audience and God that it becomes so popular and grateful for the viewer's love that they are showing towards the show to date."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rohit recently wrapped up the shooting of 'Singham Again' in Kashmir.

'Singham Again' also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor