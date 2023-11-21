Rohit Shetty unveils Ajay Devgn’s fierce first look from ‘Singham Again’

Singham Again is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. The film directed by Rohit Shetty will feature a star-studded ensemble that includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more. Now, Devgn’s first look from the film is out.Rohit Shetty dropped Ajay Devgn’s first look from Singham Again. The film is the third instalment after Singham and Singham returns. Dropping his first look, he also wrote, “Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone’s favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!… SINGHAM AGAIN…”

Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and is the third film in the Singham franchise. Ajay Devgn will be reprising his role as Bajirao Singham. The fans are quite excited to see the Golmaal star back as the cop on the silver screen, as Bajirao Singham is one of his most loved characters.Rohit Shetty has established a cop universe in Bollywood with three of his big movies – Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi which starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. The three superstars will now unite in Singham Again. In September this year, Rohit Shetty kicked off the movie with a mahurat shot at YRF studios in Mumbai. The filmmaker was also joined by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn during the puja ceremony. Singham Again is scheduled to be released in 2024.

