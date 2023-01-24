PGTI Pre-Qualifying II: Amateurs Shaurya Sharma, Kritein Gandotra placed 1-2 after first round
By IANS | Published: January 24, 2023 07:45 PM 2023-01-24T19:45:04+5:30 2023-01-24T20:00:23+5:30
Jamshedpur, Jan 24 Amateurs Shaurya Sharma of Chandigarh and Kritein Gandotra of Jammu occupied the top two spots ...
Jamshedpur, Jan 24 Amateurs Shaurya Sharma of Chandigarh and Kritein Gandotra of Jammu occupied the top two spots at six-under 66 and five-under 67 respectively after the first round of Pre-Qualifying II at the TATA Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2023 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course here.
The 22-year-old Shaurya Sharma took the lead as he made 17 greens in regulation, to sum up, his excellent ball-striking day. Shaurya sank seven birdies and a bogey en route to his 66. Most of his birdies came from a range of eight to 10 feet. Sharma also drove the par-4 12th green to set up a two-putt for birdie there.
The 21-year-old Kritein Gandotra mixed an eagle, six birdies and three bogeys during his 67. Kritein, who had three early bogeys, recovered well with some long conversions thereafter followed by a chip-in for an eagle-two on the 12th.
Pune's Akshay Damale was placed third at 68.
Out of a total field of 105, the top 21 players (+ ties) will qualify from Pre-Qualifying II, a 36-hole event, for the Final Qualifying Stage. There are three Pre Qualifying events in total.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app