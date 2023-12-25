Ronit Roy and Neelam Bose's Romantic Vow Renewal on 20th Anniversary

Popular television actor and host Ronit Roy, along with his wife Neelam Bose, celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on December 25, 2023, in a unique way. The couple marked the occasion by renewing their wedding vows. Ronit, who is quite active on social media, shared glimpses of the preparations and the ceremony. In one post, he was seen asking his wife if she would marry him once again. Currently, a video of the couple taking pheras is going viral on social media.

Earlier, Actor, shared a couple of videos on his Instagram handle, announcing that he had remarried his wife, Neelam, to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. In one post, he shared a picture of a temple and mentioned the preparations in full swing. The intimate affair was attended by close friends and family, and Ronit hinted at possibly going live to invoke good wishes and blessings.

Ronit and Neelam renewed their vows according to Hindu rituals. Ronit wore a white kurta-pajama, while Neelam donned a red salwar kameez suit. Before tying the knot in 2003, the couple dated for three and a half years. Their initial wedding, held in grandeur, had around 200 guests from the film and TV industry. The ceremony took place at The Resort Hotel in Madh Island, Mumbai, and was attended by notable personalities such as Zarina Wahab, Aditya Pancholi, Apurva Agnihotri, Prem Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Karishma Tanna, Ali Asghar, and others.