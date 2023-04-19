Ronit Roy pens cryptic note on being betrayed by someone who calls him 'brother

Actor Ronit Roy recently took to social media to share an update about his personal life in which he hinted that he had been betrayed by someone he considered close. The actor shared that someone who he referred to as his brother had done something hurtful to him. “Bhai…bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn’t do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine,” read Ronit’s post even as its caption read, “Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal . #respect #yourself #screw #fakelove.”

The cryptic post caught the attention of his fans and colleagues, accounting to which many wrote in the comments. Former actor and Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani also took to the comments and asked him what had happened. She wrote, “Kya hua?” in the comments. Actor Rupali Ganguly, of Anupama fame commented to show her support for Ronit and said, “I totally feel u …. (sad face emoticon) Take it with a pinch of salt and move on …. Ekla Cholo re! (sic).” Meanwhile, actor Actor Anuj Sachdeva extended his support in a comment and said, “You are right…These days these words are used for the heck of it. (Bro.. is like HI.. sorry is like Chill.. relax is like f**k it!).” On the work front, Ronit Roy was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger. The film which also starred Ananya Panday was a box office disaster and was panned by critics upon its release.