Rose Byrne picks first Golden Globe for 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You', reveals partner skipped awards for "bearded dragon"

Los Angeles [US], January 12 : Rose Byrne is a first-time Golden Globe winner! The 46-year-old took home the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards for her performance in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'.

Marking her first-ever Golden Globe, Byrne, who was initially surprised after hearing her name, told the crowd, "Of course, I didn't prepare anything. I didn't sing in this movie. This is such a shock! We shot this movie in 25 days for like $8.50," while thanking the film's writer-director, Mary Bronstein.

While offering special nods to her family, including brother George for accompanying her to the ceremony, Byrne went on to explain why her longtime partner Bobby Cannavale could not show up as her date on Sunday night.

"I want to thank my husband, who couldn't be here because we are getting a bearded dragon, and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey. So, thank you. Thank you, baby," she playfully said in her acceptance speech.

Rose Byrne was nominated in the category alongside Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee), and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

She has been lately receiving the best reviews for essaying the character of Linda in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You', even racking up nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, Actors Awards, Spirit Awards, and more.

Besides a Sundance premiere a year ago, the film also earned her the Best Leading Performance trophy at the Berlin Film Festival.

'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' follows the story of Linda, who starts to lose her mind while her husband is away and her mysteriously ill daughter is hooked up to a constantly beeping medical device.

Others in the cast are Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Delaney Quinn, Christian Slater, and A$AP Rocky.

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet also took home his first Golden Globe, winning the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for 'Marty Supreme'.

