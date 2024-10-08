"RRR is my favourite film": British actor Minnie Driver on her love for Indian cinema

Los Angeles [US], October 8 : British actor Minnie Driver is a fan of SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' film, which won an Oscar in 2023.

In a recent video interview with ANI, Minnie opened up about her love for Indian cinema and her wish to explore the country soon.

"RRR is my favourite. I love watching it with my son. It's our favourite film of all time. It's a three-hour movie and we watch it probably every three months. I think it's one of the most beautiful films ever made," she shared.

Minnie also talked about her friendship with Indian chef Romy Gill.

"I'm also very good friends with an incredible, she's from Bengal and from the Punjab family, and she's an amazing chef called Romy Gill. I often talk to her about my wish to travel to India and explore the culture of India," she added.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Minnie Driver was recently seen in 'The Serpent Queen' season 2. She essayed the role of Queen Elizabeth I.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-spnKUvuBr/?hl=en

Sharing how she prepared for the show, Minnie said, "I read a couple of books about her. I already knew quite a lot about her. I've been fascinated by her since I learned about her in school when I was a kid. I looked at a lot of pictures. I had a really beautiful book of objects from the Tudor and Elizabethan periods and there was something about seeing the gloves and the fans and the shoes and everything and just reading little things about the way in which life at court worked that it really helped."

"The show is extremely clever and funny and entertaining...it's just incredibly entertaining," she said.

The second season of 'The Serpent Queen' is streaming on Lionsgate Play.

