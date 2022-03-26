RRR Movie First Day Collection: Check out box office collection of the first day

SS Rajamouli's film RRR hit the screens yesterday (March 25). The film has hit the box office on the first day after its release. Find out the first day box office collection of RRR movie.

After Bahubali, SS Rajamouli's film RRR was well received by the audience. According to reports, the film has grossed Rs 18 crore on its first day of release. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is doing well not only in India but also in the US, Canada and USA. The film has grossed Rs 2.40 crore in the United Kingdom. On its first day, the movie grossed Rs 18 crore in India. The revenue is much higher than The Kashmir Files. The movie has grossed Rs 26.46 crore in the US and Canada

Billions earned through pre-booking and rights

The makers of the RRR film started pre-booking from March 22. According to reports, the pre-release theatrical business of the film in all languages ​​is 520 crores.



The international cast of the Telugu-language epic period action drama includes Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran.