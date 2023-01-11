‘RRR’ wins Best Song Award for 'Naatu Naatu'at Golden Globes Awards 2022

Creating history and bringing home the prestigious Golden Globe, ‘RRR’ bagged the Best Song - Motion Picture honour.After receiving the award, an emotional SS Rajamouli said, "Thank you very much for this prestigious award. I am just very overwhelmed and i am very happy to share this moment with my wife who is sitting right there. It has been a pracise to say that this award belongs to someone else and not me. But I am going to break my." He also thanked Junior NTR and Ram Charan who danced to this song.

RRR is an action drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The fictional saga, set in pre-independence India, revolves around their friendship and highlights their fight against oppression. SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahbali 2 marks Alia Bhatt's Tollywood debut. RRR’s star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris, among others. This year the Golden Globe Awards are extra special for India with RRR bagging a nomination in Best Picture (Non-English language) and Best Song categories. Top contenders for the night also include 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Elvis'. The Golden Globes also honours the best in television and are voted for by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

