'Rubaru' from 'Khuda Haafiz 2' is all about devoted love

Mumbai, June 15 The makers of 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' bring a devotion-like love with the latest song 'Rubaru' that dropped on Wednesday.

Themed on a devotion-like love, 'Rubaru' happens to be the second song shot at the revered Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, the first being 'Kun Faya Kun' from 'Rockstar'.

Sure to inspire goosebumps, the chorus of this heartfelt Sufi anthem has been sung by the Qawaals at the holy shrine. 'Rubaru' is the director's perspective of Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis' (Shivaleeka Oberoi) story and their hardship as parents waiting for their daughter to return home.

Beautifully composed by Vishal Mishra and penned by Manoj Muntashir, the song has been sung by Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur.

Vishal Mishra says, "Sufi songs have been lifesavers for so many of us. Rubaru depicts the purity and serenity of Sufism. We seek the Almighty in the work we do and in the love that binds us. This song underlines that message of love. I've composed the song with utmost sincerity and I hope it becomes part of the listeners' journey of love."

Director Faruk Kabir shared that it was his dream to shoot a song for his movie at the Nizamuddin Dargah.

He added: "I'm so grateful that it came true. Rubaru is a soulful song that captures Sameer and Nargis' challenge of mending their love and finding their daughter. It's my take on their bond of love and their journey as they evolve as partners and parents."

Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios present a Panorama Studios production - 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha', written and directed by Faruk Kabir, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, Ram Mirchandani, with music by Mithoon & Vishal Mishra, co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini & Santosh Shah, and starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

A Panorama Studios and Action Hero Films pan-India release, this action drama is all set to hit theatres on July 8.

