Rubina Dilaik Walks Barefoot After Stumbling, Fans Praise Her Confidence (Watch Video)

TV actress Rubina Dilaik has recently become a mother. She gave birth to cute twin girls. Everyone is surprised to see Rubina's transformation after Lekki's birth. She looks super fit again. Rubina recently participated in a fashion show. This time, while walking on the ramp, she lost her balance and survived the fall, but with full confidence she uplifted that fall and walked barefooted on Ramp Walk. A video of Rubina Stumbling and recovering has gone viral on social media.

After seeing what Rubina has done, Fans are appreciating her. In video we can see Rubina comes on stage wearing beautiful pink lehenga. The moment she starts walking ramp her heels get stuck in lehenga, and she stumbles, but without hesitation she removes her heels and walks barefoot. Her attitude is being appreciated a lot on social media. Meanwhile some users also commented that she is doing overacting.

A queen effortlessly turning a stumble into grace👑 #RubinaDilaikpic.twitter.com/sEow007pCr — Crazzy princess ✨ (@FreeBird3Am) October 10, 2024

Rubina is currently in the limelight due to her personal life. She is striking a good balance in her professional and personal life. Recently she participated in a fashion show. Rubina gave birth to twin girls on 7 November 2023. Their names are Edha and Jiva. A few days ago, she shared her daughters' photos on social media and showed her fans their faces. Rubina also hosts a podcast called 'Kisi Ne Tehna Nahi'. In this she interacted with many artists.